POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday, April 2: Zoe Rena, 34, 623 S. 32nd St., Lincoln, District Court of Lancaster County, failure to appear.
Saturday, April 2: James Rees, 220 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 7, theft, $0-500.
Saturday, April 2: Daniel Redwing, 19, 2304 N. Eastwood, No. 30, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance.
Friday, April 1: Ann Felecia, homeless, second degree trespassing.
Sunday, April 3: Jose Encarnacion, 30, 107 Gold Strike Drive, No. 6, third degree domestic assault, resisting arrest.
Saturday, April 2: Rhonda Mora, 33, Butte, Madison County District Court Warrant of Committment.
Sunday, April 3: Landon Batenhorst, 27, 2100 Clearfield Drive, probation detainer.
Sunday, April 3: Jose Ramirez, 40, 919 S. Fifth St., driving under the influence, refusal, transporting a child while intoxicated, failure to maintain lane.
Sunday, April 3: Ana Romero Vizcaino, 61, 1901 Parker Circle, C, theft by unlawful taking $501-1,499.
Sunday, April 3: Jacob Kittle, 45, 1406 Country Club Road, No. 34, tampering with physical evidence, false reporting, theft by receiving.
Monday, April 4: Ann Felicia, 40, homeless, disturbing the peace, open container.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 121 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 10:31 a.m., East Sherwood Road, burn permit check. 11:51 a.m., Northdale Road, rescue call, no transport. 12:03 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:33 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, burn permit check. 4:49 p.m., North Pine Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:50 p.m., Kelland Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:35 p.m., Woodhurst Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 1:17 a.m., Gold Strike Drive, rescue call, no transport. 2:20 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:46 a.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:11 a.m., South 17th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:27 a.m., Woodhurst Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:31 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:57 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, fire assist. 2:21 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:33 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.