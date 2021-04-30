POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Khumbo Chiniko, 19, 108 E. Benjamin, Apt. 2, violating stop sign.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:43 a.m., 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:47 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, no transport. 1:54 p.m., Highway 35, rescue call, no transport. 4:47 p.m., Braasch Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Friday: 2:11 a.m., Westside Plaza, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.