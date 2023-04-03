POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Nicholas Valenzuela, 22, 1015 Sunrise Drive, Apt. 20, driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test.
Sunday: Susan Johnson, 46, 125 N. First St., Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 102 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday: 6:52 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:34 p.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:10 p.m., Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:03 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:09 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:16 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 3:37 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.