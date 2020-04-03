POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision March 8 on 1300 W. Michigan Ave. damaged vehicles driven by Abigail Gardner, Chadron, and Rosalba Saldana, West Point.
A collision March 12 on First Street damaged vehicleds driven by Evan Unkel, 55034 840 Road, and Haley Lidgett, 405 Market Place.
A collision March 18 on S. 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Carolyn Nolze, 1804 Imperial Road, and David Payton, Lyons.
A collision March 18 on South First Street damaged vehicles driven by Marco Antonio Gutierrez, Mt. Pleasant, Texas, and Abby Podraza, Columbus.
A hit-and-run collision March 18 on South 12th Street damaged a vehicle driven by Encarnation Quixan-Tomas, 609 S. 18th St., No. 11, and a vehicle owned by Brianna Udell, 714 S. 12th St.
A collision March 19 on First Street damage vehicles driven by Tyler Fuchs, 4407 S. First St., and Spencer Emerson, 118 E. Phillip Ave., No. 2.
A collision March 20 on 2311 Taylor Ave. damaged vehicles driven by Arturo Sandoval, Madison, and Christine Goodwater, Albion.
A collision March 20 on Benjamine Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Ernest Heiser, Urbandale, Iowa, and Kimberly Thor-Adams, 2002 Collegeview Drive.
A collision March 21 on South First Street damaged vehicles driven b y Ivette Quezada, Omaha, and Samantha Mullen, 901 Syracuse Ave., No. D52.
A collision March 21 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Kain Jeitz, Ben Wheeler, Texas, and Mu Lar Wah, 724 S. 18th St., No 307.
A hit-and-run collision March 23 on Monroe Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Walter Bourgeois III, Schreveport, Louisiana.
A collision March 24 at 110 N. 29th St. damaged a vehicle driven by William Frederickson, Ainsworth, and a vehicle owned by Noel Leinen, 1100 Blaine St.
A hit-and-run collision March 27 at 1201 S. 13th St. damaged a vehicle driven by Richard Jibben, Battle Lake, Minnesota, and caused an estimated $500 in damage to an awning owned by Norfolk Inn and Suites, 1201 S. 13th St., and an estimated $500 in damage to a camper owned by Richard Jibben.
A collision March 28 on South Third Street damaged a vehicle driven by Manuel Garcia, 407 S. Third St., and a vehicle owned by Maria Martinez-Pena, 308 W. Omaha Ave.
A collision March 28 on South 10th Street damaged a vehicle driven by Ryan Christiansen, 907 W. Michigan Ave., and a vehicle owned by Rebecca Cabrera, 1110 S. 10th St.
A collision March 29 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Christina Marie Siguaw, Doniphan, Missouri, and Elliot Nordby, 1308 Koenigstein Ave.
A collision March 30 on Impala Drive damaged vehicles owned by Reidel Suarez Mendez, 511 S. Second St., and Edilia Leyva, Madison.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, responded to 35 calls for service.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 6:58 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 8:21 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 1:46 p.m., Skyview Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:23 p.m., East Phillip Avenue, transported to Faith Regional; 2:35 p.m., Highways 24 and 271, fire call, power line down; 3:11 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport; 3:36 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 3:56 p.m., Village Green, rescue call, no transport; 4:26 p.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:31 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:37 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:01 p.m., Wood Street, fire call, false alarm; 5:39 p.m., Hackberry Drive, rescue call, no transport; 9:08 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 9:08 p.m., Fairview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:59 p.m., Logan Street, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Friday, 6:05 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.