POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday, April 28, Jeremy Jones, 32, 1000 Koenigstein, obstructing a peace officer.
Thursday, April 28, Jacob Kittle, 48, 406 E. Park Ave., driving during revocation.
Accidents
A collision April 11 on West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Jeremy Garrett, Dow City, Iowa, and William Sheppard, 1000 N. 37th St.
A collision April 11 on North 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Lamont Kucker, Brandon, South Dakota, and Kristen Bitter, Herman.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 28 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 8:01 a.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
9:11 a.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
2:50 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, fire, false alarm.
5:18 p.m., North Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
11:54 p.m., North 10th Street, fire alarm, false alarm.