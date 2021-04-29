POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Nick Nelson, 44, Omaha, third-degree assault.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 8:05 a.m., Galeta Drive, rescue call, no transport. 10:45 a.m., First Street and Eisenhower Avenue, fire assist, check burn permit. 10:51 a.m., First Street and Madison Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:03 a.m., Highway 81, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:05 p.m., South 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:08 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:43 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:14 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 8:59 p.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:21 p.m., Imperial Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 2:13 a.m., North Hickory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:43 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, fire call, vehicle fire.