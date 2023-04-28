POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 25 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:44 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:14 a.m., Eldorado Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:36 a.m., Ta Ha Zouka Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:21 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:37 a.m., Hastings Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:26 p.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:41 p.m., Meadow Drive, rescue call, no transport. 6:55 p.m., North 25th Street, gas odor. 9:09 p.m., Woodcrest Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 5:57 a.m., West Grove Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.