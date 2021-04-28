POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
April 20: Zachery Allan, 26, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., Apt. 103, procuring alcohol to a minor.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 23 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:59 a.m., South Fourth Street, fire assist, illegal burning. 10:22 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:27 a.m., Highway 35, fire assist, gas leak. 12:21 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:18 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:35 p.m., Ta Ha Zouka Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:59 p.m., 554th Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:02 p.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, no transport. 9:21 p.m., Elm Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.