POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Friday: Austin Brady, 20, 710 S. 11th St., possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce).

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 31 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue Unit Calls

Monday: 11:45 a.m., Roland Street, hazardous material alarm.

12:50 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

2:38 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

3:48 p.m., 37th Street, fire call.

3:50 p.m., Grove Avenue, hazardous material, gas leak.

7:33 p.m., Sunrise Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

