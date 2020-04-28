POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Austin Brady, 20, 710 S. 11th St., possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce).
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Monday: 11:45 a.m., Roland Street, hazardous material alarm.
12:50 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
2:38 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
3:48 p.m., 37th Street, fire call.
3:50 p.m., Grove Avenue, hazardous material, gas leak.
7:33 p.m., Sunrise Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.