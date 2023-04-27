POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:17 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:22 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:39 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, fire. 9:30 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:07 p.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:28 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 6:33 a.m., Square Turn Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.