POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Devin Childs, 22, 706 Koenigstein Ave., parole detainer. Jesse Prather, 33, 213 N. 10th St., disturbing the peace. Evan Ruiz, 23, 1301 E. Grove Ave., Apt. F, No. 2, possession of methamphetamine.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 6:51 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:24 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:53 p.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:31 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:18 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 2:15 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.