POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Randy Craft, 72, Omaha, driving under suspension. Sean Martinson, 36, homeless, Howard County warrant. Brittany Pasch, 33, St. Paul, criminal impersonation, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two Wisconsin warrants. Jordan Braun, 19, 205 E. Nebraska Ave., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, procuring alcohol to a minor, disturbing the peace. Moorghan Prusa, 19, 205 E. Nebraska Ave., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, procuring alcohol to a minor, disturbing the peace. Tatiana Gronenthal, 20, Madison, minor in consumption. Gage Klug, 20, Stanton, minor in consumption.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 30 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 8:54 a.m., West Eisenhower Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:04 a.m., Parkhill Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:06 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:43 p.m., West Elm Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:32 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:46 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:12 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport. 11:53 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 3:42 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.