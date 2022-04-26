POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Jesse Prather, 33, 213 N. 10th Street, disturbing the peace.
Samuel Tziquin-Mach, 45, 308 S. 14th St., 1st degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief.
Timothy Lewis, 35, homeless, 2nd degree trespassing.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 41 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 8:02 a.m., Woodhurst Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:50 p.m., Jonathan Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:07 p.m., Jonathan Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:56 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:48 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 5:28 a.m., North 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.