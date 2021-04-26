POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday, Jared Kirby, 26, Hoskins, District Court of Wayne County, domestic protection order violation.
Friday, Ramiro Tziquin Hernandez, 19, 907 S. 13th Place, leaving the scene of an accident, no operator’s license.
Friday, Dominic Juarez,19, 1804 Vicki Lane #24, possession of a controlled substance, Possession of marijuana 1 oz. or less.
Friday, Christopher Brown, 26, Pierce, driving under the influence.
April 14, Paul Nunez, 27 1300 Impala Drive, Apt C, fisturbing the peace.
April 14, Cecil Hoehne, 55, 1311 South Second St., disturbing the Peace.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 90 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 7:42 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:05 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:49 a.m., North 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:05 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:40 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:57 p.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:03 p.m., South 13th Street, car fire. 4:43 p.m., Queen City Boulevard, fire assist, public service. 5:18 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:31 p.m., Industrial Highway, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:50 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 8:52 a.m., Walnut Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:02 p.m., Westside Avenue, fire assist, public service. 1:34 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:53 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:34 p.m., Highway 81, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:39 p.m., Ninth Street and Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 4:55 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.