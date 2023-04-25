POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
April 2, 2023: Marc Dietz, 44, 300 S. Walnut St., leaving the scene of an accident (failure to furnish information).
Police calls
Between midnight to 11:59 p.m. Monday, police responded to 30 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 8:38 a.m. Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport; 8:53 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 10:18 a.m., Old Hadar Road, alarm activation, false alarm; 11:53 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:17 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 3:51 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:56 p.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, no transport; 6:14 p.m., Pinnacle Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 8:22 p.m., North 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; Tuesday: 12:59 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.