POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
March 30: Christina Benson, 35, 918 Syracuse Ave., Apt. 7, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — second offense.
April 7: Jonathan Ostolaza, 26, 610 S. 10th St., two Madison County warrants, protection order violation, second-degree trespass.
April 18: Caly Busskohl, 38, 2210 W. Madison Ave., theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — second offense.
Friday: Gary Doerneman, 63, 1208 W. Madison Ave., open alcohol container.
Saturday: Rosalia Pena, 33, 205 W. Phillip Ave., Apt. 4, driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 75 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 6:55 a.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, no transport. 7:06 a.m., Westside Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:45 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:09 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:30 p.m., Kaneb Road, burn permit check. 1:58 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:15 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:56 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 12:12 a.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:02 a.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:51 a.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:14 a.m., Madison, fire. 11:11 a.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:13 p.m., North 61st Street, burn permit check. 12:52 p.m., Timber Meadows Lane, burn permit check. 1:16 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 4:40 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.