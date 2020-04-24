POLICE DIVISION
Bookings:
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday, Justin Kleindienst, 34, 119 Jefferson Ave., burglary residence, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Thursday, Waylon Cournoyer, 38, 203 Blaine St., parole detainer.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 28 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Thursday, 10:55 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services, assisted by fire unit; 11:55 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport; 3 p.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport; 3:21 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:15 p.m., Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:19 p.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, no transport, assisted by fire unit.