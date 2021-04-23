POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Dustin Wright, 36, 605 S. First Street, No. 2, possession of methamphetamine.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 34 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:51 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:41 a.m., North 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:50 a.m., Highway 275, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:25 p.m., Raasch Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:36 p.m., Highland Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:52 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:01 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:34 p.m., West Park Avenue, fire assist, smoke odor. 9:11 p.m., Angus Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:14 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:43 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:25 p.m., South 14th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 2 a.m., College View Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.