POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Wyatt Hornik, 24, 1400 Blaine St., reckless driving, motorcycle learner’s permit violation.
Friday: Wyatt Troudt, 18, minor in possession. Bryant Kelley, 20, minor in possession, obstructing a police officer. Madison Howard, 19, 1008 Village Green Drive, Apt. 3, minor in possession. Blair Korth, 19, 1008 Village Green Drive, Apt. 3, minor in possession. Tyler Kula, 20, 711 N. First St., minor in possession. Alissa Kosch, 20, 1101 Logan St., minor in possession. Kendra Beltz, 19, 1008 Village Green Drive, Apt. 3, minor in possession. Dream Daugherty-Scott, 18, 713 S. 11th St., minor in possession. Erica Stephenson, 20, 713 S. 11th St., minor in possession. Alexander Larson, 19, 905 N. 10th St., disturbing the peace. Makenna Hanks, 19, 1406 Lakewood Drive, Apt. D4, minor in possession. Quintin Behnk, 19, Ord, minor in possession.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 34 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 6:51 a.m., Woodhurst Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 6:55 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:30 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:25 p.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:49 p.m., South Fourth Street, illegal burn. 4:54 p.m., Fox Ridge Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:22 p.m., Amberwood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:44 p.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 5:41 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.