POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Xacjare Rath, 32, 1009 W. Madison Ave., Platte County warrant - driving under suspension fines, costs.
Accidents
A collision April 8 on the 300 block of Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Jessica Swantek, 605 S. 15th St., and Robin Bierman, 2124 Sheridan Drive.
A collision April 10 on the Highway 275 bypass damaged vehicles driven by Peggy Ditrich, Tilden, and Carson Anderson, Meadow Grove.
A collision April 12 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Makala Fahrenholz, Stuart, and Teresa Klafter, 1100 Hespe Drive, #102.
A collision April 12 in the 200 block of South 17th Street damaged a vehicle driven by Dean Stange, 204 S. 17th St.
A collision April 14 on Center Drive damaged vehicles owned by Suellyn Rice, 900 S. 14th Place, and Decemberlyn Kilcoin, South Sioux City.
A collision April 15 on Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Kamara Hackerott, Madison, and Francisco Mendez, 208 S. Ninth St.
A collision April 16 on the 1100 block of West Madison Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Jeramiah Johnson, 1106 W. Madison Ave.
A collision April 16 at the intersection of South Seventh Street and West Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Jessica Hassett, Madison, and Kashia Vanburen, 1206 Taylor Ave.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 20 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 5:09 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:02 p.m., Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:22 p.m., 12th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday: 3:54 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.