POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday, Porfirio Nava Perez, 64, 207 North 10th street,
driving under the influence, first offense plus .150.
Wednesday, Jesus Lopez, 26, Bellevue, driving under suspension.
Accidents
A collision April 8 on Highway 275 damaged vehicles driven by Sandie McDonald, Randolph, and William Legate, Elgin.
A collision April 11 at 2310 Market Lane damaged a vehicle driveny be Karen Wolfe, 1511 N 30th St., and a vehicle owned by Steve Holeton, 1015 N. Eighth St.
A collision April 11 on Elm Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Dana Webb, 1220 Verges Ave., No. 4C, and Katlyn Lind, Bradley, Illinois.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, responded to 32 calls for service.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday, 11:02 a.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, no transport; 1:28 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 4 p.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:34 p.m., Madison Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 6:33 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:24 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 12:15 a.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.