POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
April 11: Luis Valiente Ocana, 39, 802 S. 16th St., No. 1W, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500).
Thursday: Matthew Roy, 41, Lincoln, driving under the influence, refusal of a preliminary breath test, refusal of a chemical breath test.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 24 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 9:52 a.m., West Monroe Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 5:31 p.m., South Second Street, rescue call, no transport. 11:05 p.m., East Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.