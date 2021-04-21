POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Holden Ruhnke, 19, Deshler, minor in possession, open container. Hunter Schock, 19, Emerson, minor in possession. Jonah Story, 19, Hartington, minor in possession.
Accidents
A collision April 2 in a parking lot on West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Michelle Allison, 603 E. Pasewalk Ave., and Matthew Hunter, not present.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:57 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:20 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:15 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:54 p.m., West Michigan Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 5:44 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.