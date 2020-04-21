POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 25 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Monday: 1:17 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:11 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:06 p.m., Eisenhower, fire call, brush fire. 4:07 p.m., Bel-Air Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:24 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:52 p.m., Laurel Lane, rescue call, no transport. 8:33, Glenmore Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 2:55 a.m., Market Lane, fire call, false alarm.