POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A hit-and-run accident March 27 in the 2200 block of Clearfield Drive damaged a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Jurithzy Contreras-Figueroa, 1002 S. Sixth St.
A collision April 3 on Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Ryanne Simones, 805 S. 14th Place, and Jorge Garcia, Miller.
A collision April 3 on North Ninth Street damaged vehicles owned by Melanie Alvarez, 504 S. 15th St., and Elaina Johnson, Boys Town.
A collision April 4 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles owned by Makenna Espinoza, Stanton, and Jamie Kohl, Columbus.
A collision April 4 on Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Victor Kruger, 84352 560th Ave., Brexton Lundstrom, Osceola, and Kendall Ulrich, 913 S. Third St.
A hit-and-run accident April 4 in the 100 block of North 25th Street damaged a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Charlene Leva, 125 N. 25th St., Apt. 49.
A collision April 7 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Preston Bamsey, 2912 Pinnacle Drive, and Ryan Gray, Columbus.
A collision April 8 on Bluff Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Jacob Reuss, 707 S. Fourth St., and a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Johnny Braggs, 405 Bluff Ave.
An accident April 8 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Josey Booth, Neligh.
A collision April 8 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by James Fisher, Plainview, and Gary Hilkemann, Pierce.
An accident April 9 involved a passenger falling off a motorcycle owned by Damian Hoadley, Madison.
A collision April 10 in the 100 block of East Norfolk Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Sandra Spreeman, 1013 Logan St., and a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Mosaic, 105 E. Norfolk Ave.
A collision April 11 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Delores Geu, Stanton, and Preston Frasch, 2412 Dover Drive.
A collision April 13 on East Bluff Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Lorie Ayers, 1501 W. Maple Ave., and Britney Lewis, 202 S. Eighth St., Apt. A.
A collision April 14 on Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by David Inderlied, 1405 W. Madison Ave., and Virginia Frank, 1707 N. Eastwood St.
A collision April 14 on Taylor Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Quinn Porter, 703 Northdale Drive, and Daniel Spray, 1005 Woodcrest St.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 8:11 a.m., North Eastwood Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:20 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:25 p.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:38 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 5:55 a.m., Highway 81, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.