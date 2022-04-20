POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:27 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:15 a.m., Highland Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:28 a.m., Kelland Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:45 p.m., Phillip Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:52 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:36 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:17 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 1:41 a.m., Hastings Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.