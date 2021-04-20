POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday: 7:16 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:47 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:03 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:08 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:53 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:22 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Monday: 12:08 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:23 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:30 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:16 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:13 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:55 p.m., Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:19 p.m., East Wilson Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:48 p.m., 13th Street and Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 1:08 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.