POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Matthew Turley, 36, 411 S. Eighth St., possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension.
Friday: Hanna Halterman, 19, 311 N. 12th St., No. 119, minor in possession. Zachary McCoy, 18, 307 Jackson St., minor in possession. Leonardo Lopez, Jr., 19, 1402 Country Club Road, No. 60.
Sunday: Erick Garcia Hernandez, 21, Madison, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), possession of drug paraphernalia. Shady Abbott, 44, 706 Koenigstein Ave., disorderly conduct. Timothy Goodpasture, 33, 300 W. Pasewalk Ave., third-degree assault.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 110 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Sunday: 9:01 a.m., Old Highway Eight, rescue call, no transport. 3:45 p.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:20 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:33 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:56 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, fire call, dumpster fire.