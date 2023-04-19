POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 39 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 10:57 a.m., Crown Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:12 p.m., North Highway 81, grass fire. 4:43 p.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:50 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:30 p.m., Bluff Avenue, smoke investigation. 8:08 p.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 1:53 a.m., West Meadow Ridge Road, rescue call, no transport.