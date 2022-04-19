POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision March 24 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Martin Simon, 1505 W. Norfolk Ave., and Rita Rudolph, 1701 Riverside Blvd., Apt. 59.
A collision March 25 on South Fourth Street damaged a vehicle driven by Ashlee Novotny, Clarkson, and a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Reyna Soto, 1404 Country Club Road, No. 18.
A collision March 25 in the 2500 block of West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Brook Clausen, 1121 McIntosh Road, Apt. 210, and Jose Cordova, 712 S. Second St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 6:49 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 5:23 p.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:07 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:45 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 2:10 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport.