POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday: Adrian Berg, 23, Wisner, open container of alcohol.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 78 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 8:46 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:12 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:17 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 6:28 p.m., Valli Hi Road, fire assist, permit check. 8:37 p.m., West Park Avenue, fire assist, permit check. 11:02 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 3:09 a.m., South Third Street, rescue call, no transport. 12:01 p.m., North 11th Street, fire assist, permit check. 4:05 p.m., West Michigan Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:26 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:18 p.m., 25th Street and Fairview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.