POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 41 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 11:13 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:28 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, no transport. 1:23 p.m., Sherwood Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:10 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:18 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:51 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:13 p.m., Jonathan Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 6 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.