POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Stephanie Flessner, 30, 114 Linwood Lane, driving under suspension. Antjuan Sanders, 32, Olathe, Kansas, third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse. Monica Moore, 26, 211 N. 10th St., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Juan Gaviria Zapata, 25, 1200 Blue Stem Circle, driving under suspension. Megan Gamrak, 33, homeless, assault on a public safety officer with bodily fluid, Madison County warrant for theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), failure to appear. Karra Moore, 34, 904 Nord St., animal at large, harboring a cross dog.
Monday: Rebecca Bunik, 27, 404 W. Prairie Ave., third-degree assault — two counts, disturbing the peace.
Accidents
A collision March 19 on Victory Road damaged vehicles owned by Sarah Thomas, Stanton, and Sheila Brummer, 2201 Bel Air Road.
A collision March 21 in the 700 block of West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Rodney Degner, 804 S. 15th St., and Sidney Hoferer, 515 Hastings Ave.
A collision March 21 on Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Lizbeth Bernal, 903 S. Fourth St., and Felix Yax, 310 N. Eighth St.
A hit-and-run accident March 22 in the 500 block of West Prairie Avenue damaged a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Gustavo Medina Mendoza, 3305 S. Grandview Road.
A hit-and-run accident March 23 in the 200 block of South 10th Street damaged a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Rebecca Sonnier, 205 S. 10th St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 88 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday: 10:01 a.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:06 a.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:51 a.m., Opal Lane, rescue call, no transport. 1:51 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:20 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:39 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:13 p.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 3:10 a.m., South Second Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:59 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:49 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.