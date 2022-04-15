POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 34 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 9:08 a.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:24 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:16 p.m., Glenmore Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:51 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 3:26 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.