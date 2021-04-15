POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Matthew Jung, 36, 409 S. Eighth St., Madison County warrant — shoplifting, Madison County warrant — failure to appear while on bond.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 50 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:19 a.m., Airport Road, fire call. 7:19 a.m., 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:18 a.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:24 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:15 a.m., Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:13 p.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:14 p.m., First Street, rescue call, no transport. 3:51 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:11 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:04 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.