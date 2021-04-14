POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision April 4 on the 1500 block of East Omaha Avenue and Highway 275 damaged vehicles driven by Michael Keenan, 809 Andy’s Lake Road, and Barbara Ohlrichs, 55943 U.S. Hwy 275.
A collision April 6 on West Madison Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Venancio Simaj Benito, 609 S. 18th St., #4, and Donna O’Brien, 1700 W. Pasewalk Ave., #511.
A collision April 7 on the 400 block of West Bluff Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Otto Klabunde, 801 S. Fifth St.
A collision April 8 on Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Sondra Reigle, Madison, and Ann Letheby, 815 S. 12th St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 2:02 p.m., 839th Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:22 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:51 p.m., Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:32 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 2:13 a.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.