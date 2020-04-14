POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
April 6: Sheila Tift, 50, 914 S. 14th St., shoplifting.
Monday: Maria Valle, 21, 415 W. Monroe Ave., possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Accidents
A property damage collision March 11 at 1509 Sheridan Drive damaged caused an estimated $1,000 in damage to a maple tree owned by Jay Riedel, 1609 Sheridan Drive.
A hit and run collision March 22 on Logan Street damaged a vehicle driven by Carolyn Williamson-Seifert, 1112 Blaine St., and a vehicle owned by Trevor Borgmann, 1309 Logan Street.
A collision March 26 Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Crystal Wieneke, 115 N. 25th St, No. 20, and Leslie Hintz, 214 W. Cedar Ave.
A hit and run collision March 26 on South 11th Street damaged a vehicle owned by Felipe Contreras-Zepeda, 727 S. 11th St.
A property damage collision March 29 at 918 S. 15th St. caused an estimated $100 in damage to mailboxes owned by Dover Management, 918 S. 16th St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 19 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Monday: 10:38 a.m., Westside Plaza, rescue call, no transport. 2:02 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:14 p.m., Lorayne Lane, fire assist, smoke detector investigation. 9:05 p.m., Belmont Drive, rescue call, fire assist, transported to Faith Regional.