POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
April 7: David Bauers, 18, 908 N. 10th St., Apt. 2, third-degree assault.
April 8: Eric Van Driel, 47, 2818 Pinnacle Drive, reckless driving, use of a handheld wireless device, leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Tuesday: Dustin Peterson, 40, 405 W. Park Ave., harassment protection order violation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:57 a.m., West Michigan Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:43 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:01 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:55 p.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:36 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday: 12:06 a.m., South 16th Street, gas leak.