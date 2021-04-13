POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 8:46 a.m., Pierce St., rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:40 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:43 a.m., Omaha Avenue, fire call. 3:09 p.m., Highway 81, fire call. 6:39 p.m., Eighth Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:19 p.m., Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:26 p.m., Westside Plaza, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 1:22 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.