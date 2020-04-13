POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Jonnathon Follette, 28, no address listed, Madison County warrant for robbery, second-degree assault, felony conspiracy, tampering with a witness. Ayle Nelson, 26, no address listed, Madison County warrant for robbery, second-degree assault, felony conspiracy. Nicole Reagan, 32, 1006 S. Sixth St., No. 3, shoplifting.
Sunday: Parry Festus, 23, no address listed, possession of cocaine, criminal impersonation, disturbing the peace.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 82 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Saturday: 4:45 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:42 p.m., Walnut Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:42 p.m., Kaneb Road, fire call, burn permit. 11:23 p.m., Market Lane, fire call, false alarm. 11:46 p.m., Park Avenue, fire call, odor investigation. 11:52 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 12:57 a.m., Sixth Street, fire call, smoke in building, rescue assist.