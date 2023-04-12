POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Bradley Gutska, 40, 918 Syracuse Ave., Apt. 7, driving under suspension, Pierce County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 40 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:45 a.m., Sunset Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 7:59 a.m., First Street, rescue call, no transport; 8:22 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 12:32 p.m., 559 Avenue and 840 Road, rescue-assist, rural fire; 1:28 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 1:30 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:08 p.m., 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:03 p.m., Eisenhower Avenue, rescue call, fire-assist; 7:29 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9:03 p.m., 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 10:48 p.m. Highway 81 and 836th Road, haz-mat; 12:10 a.m., Ta-Ha-Zouka Road, rescue call, no transport.