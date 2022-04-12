POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Eric Jones, 36, 814 S. 12th St., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, no valid registration. Ashley Oliver, 35, 203 N. Second St., Madison County warrant. San Juana Trevino, 21, 115 N. 25th St., Apt. 4, negligent child abuse not resulting in injury.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 28 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 8:06 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport. 11:05 a.m., 550th Avenue, grass fire. 11:24 a.m., 13th Street and Prospect Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:04 p.m., Elm Avenue, illegal burn. 1:18 p.m., Old Highway 8, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:03 p.m., North 25th Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:35 p.m., East Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:51 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:22 p.m., Homewood Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 12:16 a.m., Woodcrest Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:54 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.