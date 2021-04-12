POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Jesse Lentz, 39, Kansas, possession of a controlled substance. James Cocklin, 65, 707 W. Walnut Ave., Apt. 1, Madison County warrant; delivery, dispensary, distribution, possession of a controlled substance; attempt of a Class 3 felony.
Saturday: Gabriel Sanchez Maldonado, 18, 213 E. Klug St., possession of marijuana - less than one ounce.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 92 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 10:20 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:13 a.m., Eastwood Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:31 a.m., Skyview Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:45 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:13 p.m., Westside Plaza, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:59 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.