POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 46 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 10:03 a.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:51 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:04 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:42 p.m., Highway 275 bypass and Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:18 p.m., 835th Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 3:01 a.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:57 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport.