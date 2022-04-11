POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Robby Robinson, 35, 412 Blaine St., driving under suspension.
Saturday: Amber Bruguier, 37, 500 S. First St., No. 4, attempted second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, child abuse. Maxine Keys, 42, homeless, first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony. Nathaniel Gnewuch, 31, 600 S. Boxelder St., flight to avoid arrest, reckless driving.
Sunday: Christopher Wallace, 31, 111 Gold Strike Drive, No. 3, Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 111 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 9:45 a.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 3:28 p.m., South 13th Street, alarm activation. 3:56 p.m., Clearfield Drive, rescue call, no transport. 3:58 p.m., Elm Avenue, stove fire. 5:14 p.m., Logan Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 5:19 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:01 p.m., Old Highway 8, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 7:03 a.m., Portia Place, fire. 11:04 a.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:56 p.m., 14th Street, fire. 2:48 p.m., Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:07 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:43 p.m., Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:57 p.m., Woodcrest Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:21 p.m., Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:46 p.m., Mimick Drive, rescue call, no transport. 8:39 p.m., Nucor Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 6:37 a.m., Maurer Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.