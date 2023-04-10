POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
April 1: Alexander Bobak, 24, Lindsay, driving under suspension.
Saturday: Destiny Knowlton, 22, 604 N. 11th St., Dodge County warrant. Andrew Foster, 28, Norfolk, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday: Damien Erickson, 18, 1401 Amberwood Drive, Apt. 1, disturbing the peace. Brendyn Ollendick, 18, Tilden, disturbing the peace. Zack Hartl, 19, Tilden, disturbing the peace. Cayden Ellis, 19, 307 Kimberly Way, disturbing the peace. Korbyn Battershaw, 19, 55471 835th Road, Lot 24, disturbing the peace.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 118 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 6:47 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:41 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 8:13 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue and 37th Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:18 a.m., Imperial Road, rescue call, no transport. 10:56 a.m., Stanton, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:14 a.m., Hastings Avenue, illegal burn. 11:27 a.m., East Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:43 a.m., South Fourth Street, fire assist. 1:57 p.m., Industrial Road, customer assist. 3:54 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:19 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:43 p.m., East Grove Avenue, fire. 8:15 p.m., South Eastwood Street, grass fire. 8:35 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 2:43 a.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:15 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:35 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:58 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:42 a.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:32 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:55 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:17 p.m., Fox Ridge Avenue, detector check. 7:20 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 2:54 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:43 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport.