POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
March 29 — Angela Houdek, 42, 803 S. 11th St., theft-shoplifting $0-500, three counts.
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 23 calls for service.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Thursday, 11:23 a.m., Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 6:25 p.m., Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:49 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
8:23 p.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, no transport.