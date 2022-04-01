POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Thursday: Ansar Muhammad, 22, 3188 Rowland Ave., possession of marijuana, failure to yield, no proof of insurance.

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 24 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Thursday: 8:48 a.m., Highland Drive, rescue call, no transport. 4:28 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:34 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport.

