POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Ansar Muhammad, 22, 3188 Rowland Ave., possession of marijuana, failure to yield, no proof of insurance.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 24 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 8:48 a.m., Highland Drive, rescue call, no transport. 4:28 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:34 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport.