POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Richard Domsch, 45, 411 S. Sixth St., driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 35 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:28 a.m., First Street, fire-assist, check permit. 1:59 p.m., West Omaha Ave, fire call. 3:41 p.m. South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:05 p.m., South 20th Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:08 p.m., fire call, grass fire, Highway 275, 5:31 p.m., Pennsylvania Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.