POLICE DIVISION
Bookings (Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday: Mark Patrick, 23, 126 Adams Ave., Madison County warrant, possession of marijuana.
Thursday: Erin Harris, 44, 1804 Parker Circle, Unit D, theft by unlawful taking.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 9:03 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:31 a.m., Amberwood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:35 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue and Grandview Drive, fire. 3:23 p.m., Hastings Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:11 p.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:52 p.m., Belmont Drive, rescue call, no transport. 7:20 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:30 p.m., Bel Air Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:56 p.m., Krenzien Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:49 p.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.